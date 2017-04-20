Changing hearts

A team of four Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences students and their coach have been named national finalists in the second annual Bright Schools Competition.

Caleb Amore, Logan Canada, Darius Moore and Katie Young, along with coach and teacher Heather Ellwanger, submitted their Charge Your Heart project and were recently named as one of 50 national finalist teams, selected out of 150 teams.

The competition is a collaborative effort of the National Sleep Foundation and the National Science Teachers Association. The goal of the competition is for students in grades 6 to 8 to "identify, investigate and research an issue related to light and sleep as it pertains to their community and/or young adolescents," according to Bright Schools Competition.

The Lawton AAS team's Charge Your Heart project is an awareness campaign to share the dangers of blue light from electronic devices how it can affect the circadian rhythm, or sleep/wake cycle, and how it can impact teen suicide rates. The team created and distributed bracelets with solar and glow-in-the-dark beads to remind teens to put down their electronics and get outside to "change your heart" with natural blue light.