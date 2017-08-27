Changes coming for residents who use landfill

If you have a lot of household trash you want to haul to the landfill, you might want to start planning your trips.

Beginning Jan. 1, the City of Lawton will impose new rules for the landfill that will limit the number of free hauling trips that residential utility customers are entitled to, set a new entry fee and require residents to provide identification that matches the name or address on their utility bills before getting to dump their debris for free.

The changes are the City Council's attempt to control what officials say is longstanding abuse of the system, while cleaning up wording that was creating confusion about what debris a resident may haul to the landfill without charge.

While the proposal was approved by most council members, it did provoke concerns.

Council decisions started with action to immediately revoke what had been the council policy that guided the free system. Lon-standing practice has been to allow residents to dump household debris for free in the city landfill if they hauled it there themselves. The policy specified the waste must be from their personal residences and meet the definition of brushwood, garbage, refuse, rubbish or trash, or yard trash, and hauled to the landfill in a family-owned passenger vehicle, including up to 1-ton pickups, and trailers. Vehicles with commercial markings and those larger than 1 ton are be assessed a fee.

The policy also specified that those taking advantage of the free service must be city residents paying city utility bills that show a refuse charge. They could provide a utility bill to prove that requirement was met, but also were allowed to simply show a driver's license with an address within the city limits.

City attorneys have said the council policy was difficult to enforce legally because allowable debris was not sufficiently defined. Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said landfill staff also know some commercial entities take advantage of the policy by saying their debris is household trash, while some out-of-town residents are able to dump for free by using the utility bill of a family member or friend living in Lawton.

Wolcott said the council policy conflicts with some city code provisions particularly those defining refuse and that is another reason city staff wants to abolish the policy, something the council voted to do with minimal discussion.

Conflicts arose in the next step: amending city code to outline new provisions and the city's schedule of fees and charges to reflect the new $1 gate fee.

The provisions say city utility customers may dump six loads of debris without charge in a calendar year, if they are city residents hauling solid waste from their own residences and paying for refuse service on their utility bills. Such residents must present a current copy of the utility bill reflecting a charge for refuse service and a current driver's license reflecting either the resident's name or address that matches the utility bill. Debris can be hauled in vehicles smaller than 1 ton, with a trailer attached; those larger than 1 ton or with commercial markings will be assessed a tipping fee.

Once a resident has used his or her six free trips, he or she will be assessed the standard rate for each load brought thereafter, or $35 per load for secured loads and $45 for unsecured loads.