Ceremony at Sill honors retiring brigadier general

Brig. Gen. Keith A. Klemmer rounded out his military career by retiring in the same place where it began 30 years ago Fort Sill.

For the past two years he has served as one of two deputy commanding generals who advise Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence on all matters pertaining to the National Guard. His field of expertise is field artillery, and as he noted during the ceremony, "There are few things the Army National Guard does better than field artillery. We're really, really good field artillerymen."

Until his recent retirement from the Arkansas National Guard, Klemmer wore another hat as that state's assistant adjutant general. Several of his peers from other states attended, including the Wisconsin adjutant general who was in the same Officer Basic Course (OBC) as Klemmer back in 1987, Maj. Gen. Luke Reiner, and Klemmer's predecessor, Maj. Gen. Glen Moore of Broken Arrow, who's now serving with the Army's Training and Doctrine Command.

As part of the ceremony, Klemmer received the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious service. Fort Sill Commanding Gen. Brian McKiernan presented Klemmer's wife, Sandra, the Alice Grierson Award for Excellence in recognition of her outstanding service and volunteer efforts.

McKiernan noticed many good omens at the ceremony. One was that the first of the 11 volleys fired by the salute battery in Klemmer's honor made a perfect smoke ring. Another was that the wind blew the smell of cordite back toward the crowd so they could get the full effect of the artillery.

McKiernan said he is proud to have served alongside such a magnificent leader.

"It seems like only yesterday we were neighbors at Carlisle Barracks, (Pa.,) during our days at the (Army) War College, and you were wearing my sorry butt out on the trail runs along the Appalachian Trail every weekend. But you know, I looked forward every weekend to that opportunity for us to just kind of get out there in the fresh air along the Appalachians and be soldiers together and test ourselves physically," McKiernan said.

"There is no greater honor for an Army National Guardsman than to be the deputy commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence. The Army would hand the Klemmers, and Keith in particular, an incredible set of opportunities and challenges. Opportunities like serving as the liaison officer to the British 1st Armored Division during Operation Desert Storm.

"Or serving as a battalion commander with the 1st Cavalry Division during (Operation Iraqi Freedom)-2, at the very time when a burgeoning insurgency was moving into full swing. And I know firsthand how difficult those days were, as I relinquished my battle space as a battalion commander to one of the battalions of 1st Cavalry Division.

"Or, the commander of the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade. And I think he might have established an endurance record on that one, because if I'm correct, he served as the commander of that brigade for 41 months. That's an incredible amount of endurance," McKiernan said.

He added that as deputy commanding general, Klemmer has had an enduring impact on both the schoolhouse and the branch by turning the concept of an operational reserve component into a reality.

The officiating officer also had high praise for Sandra Klemmer, crediting her with making possible her husband's successes.

Klemmer likewise gave his wife full credit, recalling how she pinned him when he became a second lieutenant and put him on the straight and narrow. He also thanked McKiernan for his leadership and friendship over many years. He praised Fort Sill not only for its service personnel but also its topnotch civilian leaders and retirees and industry partners who continue to support the post and its mission.

He also paused to reflect on what has changed since his OBC days. In May 1987 the Army had 230 battalions or battalion equivalents.