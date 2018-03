Central Middle students awarded academic honors

Central Middle School students received academic letters and bars from The Lawton Constitution Tuesday.

Academic letters are awarded like letters for sports, and subsequent winners earn bars to be placed on letters. To receive a letter or bar, a student must have a cumulative grade point average of 4.0 for the first semester of his or her sixth grade year; 3.7 for three semesters through the seventh grade; 3.5 for five semesters for the eighth grade.

SIXTH-GRADE LETTERS

Riley Anders, Jordan Baltier, Alexa Black, Christopher Brown, Genesis Duque, Valdina Faleafaga, Karin Gremillion, Carter Hendrickson, Breanna Ivey, Ishmael Johnson, Mark Jones, Tyler Pellom, Ayden Randolph, Taniya Rankins, Devion Shannon, London Smith, Elias Tremusini, Anterius White, Trinity Wilson.

SEVENTH-GRADE LETTERS

Joseph Alvarado, Jeilani Barcinas, Monique Bucknor, Denna Bussinger, Aliyssa Curby, Fredrick Davis, Austin DeCicco, Alexander Diotalevi, Alexander Egan, Emily Francis, Bernardino Gonzalez, Leilani Griffin, Elicia Hartzell, Rachael Heaton, Leonardo Hermosillo, Karizma Jones, Joseph Kim, Dail Kinslow, Kurt Korb, Gracie Maddox Scheer, Grace Malt, Dwayne Martin, NaSean McNair, Chauncey Miller, Alyssa Morgan, Kimberly Munger, Daniel Neighbors, Adelita Ontiveros, Manuel Ortiz, Anthony Polidore, Cheyenne Pugh, Preston Raymond, James Roletto, Migdalia Rose, Janaee Scott, Ishmael Silas, Savannah Stephens, Marya Trevino, Cadence Tryggestad, Kida Wetherbee, Noah Winters, Nicole Wisebaker.

SEVENTH-GRADE BARS

Malaki Avendano, Sean Cantrell, Zaquis Lacy, Michael Meza, Keshawn Trice, Liam Wallace.

EIGHTH-GRADE LETTERS

Leann Bailey, Kameron Bodtke, Sierra Bowles, Trevor Buck, Cintron Carter, Kymani Cuyler, Jacob Dy, Mason Hall, Lana Iles, Zachery Jones, Dallas Julian, Angel King,Alexis Leaf, Emily Morales, Breanna Murphy, Thomas Pustejovskey, Aron Quinlan, Griffin Slover, Blake Stirzinger, Chante Vann, Jenny Vazquez, Jordan Westerman, Noah Winters, Ashley Wrensford, Tyson Wright.