Celebration sparks memories of King

Lawton Public Schools honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Thursday evening at the MLK "Dream of a Brighter Tomorrow" celebration filled with music, songs, awards and a final surprise performance.

The audience, already galvanized by the evening's performances and messages of hope, sat mesmerized when Simeon Hughes, Eisenhower High senior, took the stage. Using King's inflections and gestures, Hughes performed the famous "I Have a Dream" speech, starting with, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal. I have a dream ...," and ending to a standing ovation.

Speeches by Mayor Fred Fitch and the keynote speaker, The Rev. Willie B. Smith Jr., were interspersed with musical performances and a videotape of students talking about King and his legacy.

Fitch explained to the audience that he was in high school when King gave his "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963 and in college when King was assassinated in 1968.

"That was a truly great man who was way ahead of his time," Fitch said. "A man that had dreams, that had vision ... and his dream lives today."

Smith, senior pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church and Cameron University Campus Ministries chair, urged the students to strive for "significance" in their lives and to start today.

"Today's spark is tomorrow's fire," he said, explaining that just like a forest fire sends out sparks that have a potential to start a big fire in another location, students can start a spark that will potentially grow. King didn't wait long in his life, he generated that spark early in his life. He graduated from high school when he was 15 and from college when he was 19 and "is still the youngest man to ever receive the Nobel Prize."

What it takes to be significant. "In life's journey, you can have three destinations survival, success and significance," Smith said, explaining that survival is acquiring things you need, but barely getting along. Success is acquiring things, which is good but could lead to greed or manipulating others to get what you want if not controlled.

Striving for significance, on the other hand, is acquiring things to "better other people's lives," he said. "It is leaving a legacy."

King left a legacy. "He was brilliant and could have been anything he wanted to be, but he was a humanitarian and a lover of people," Smith said. When he won that Nobel Prize money, "instead of spending that money on himself, he put it into the civil rights movement, to continue the fight for the rights of others. He was the spark that started a new fire that is still burning today."

The district represented by Jamie Polk, assistant superintendent of Educational Services and Barbara Ellis, assistant superintendent of Business Services presented awards to students and to two former educators and long time advocates of students and the community. Brandi Atler, the 2017 MLK Celebrations director, gave the audience a little background on the two former educators.

Albert Johnson Sr., who has a long and exemplary history of community service in Lawton, was named as this year's recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. His son, Albert Johnson Jr. accepted the award for his father who could not be there.