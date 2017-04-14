Celebrating second chances

The ultimate gift is the donation of an organ, and donating a loved one's organs can help a family heal.

Those were the messages that Susannah Hooper, who donated her 8-year-old son's organs, and Nita French, an organ recipient, brought to Comanche County Memorial Hospital Wednesday for a LifeShare of Oklahoma presentation. April is National Donate Life Month and Hooper and French explained how organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation changed their lives in a positive way and the audience learned about those who donated life.

Hooper's story

"It makes us proud and happy that we can share his story and maybe other people can realize the importance of organ donations," Hooper said. "And I get to tell people about my son."

Hooper painted a warm portrait of Aidan Hooper as a bright, loving "ornery little boy" who loved to learn about people, took extra steps to keep from hurting anyone's feelings he wore a University of Oklahoma T-shirt for his mom, while wearing Longhorn shorts for his dad cheered his friends on and loved the United States, thanking everyone in uniform for their service.

"When he was real little, he wasn't sure what the uniform was so he thanked the UPS driver for his service. ... We almost missed a flight in Florida once because there were so many service people," she said, explaining that he was thanking them one by one.

His dad scooped him up so they could run and catch their plane. Aidan then yelled "Thank you everybody" to the entire room, she said.

On July 4, 2013, 8-year-old Aidan joined the 4th of July parade in Edmond. He and others from his karate school rode on a parade float

"At the end of the parade, he unfortunately fell off and was run over by the trailer," his mom said, steadily plowing through the words.

Although paramedics tried to save him, Aidan was kept alive only by compressions at the hospital, so his parents could say goodbye.

"Something good has to come of this," Hooper told her husband, and they decided to donate his organs. "I'm a chemical engineer, so I didn't know anything about medicine but I knew time was usually critical."

The chaplain contacted LifeShare and it turned out Aidan was able to be a tissue donor. His heart valves went to two little girls, one 6-months-old and the other 18-months old after LifeShare walked Hooper and her husband through the paperwork and explained what would happen.

"It makes us proud and excited to know that a little boy that literally wore his heart on his sleeve, he gave pieces of his heart to help other people. He is able to live on through them," Hooper said, adding that she wonders if the little girls love their friends and the United States military as much as Aiden did and if they are kind to everyone they meet, like he was and if they are a little "bit ornerier" like he was.

Hooper asked Aiden 'ssister Addison, who is now 8, but was only 4 when he died, what she should tell people about Aidan.

"They need to know that he was really, really kind," Addison told her mom. And when Hooper asked Addison about Aidan donating his heart valves, her daughter said, "That's just awesome."

Meeting other parents who decided to donate their children's organs, Hooper said, "Nobody has ever said that they regret donating organs. I have heard some say 'Why didn't I get to,' or 'I wish I would have thought to ask.' For us, it helps us heal and know that there is good and life goes on."

French's story

"This is a picture brought to you by Patrick," French told the audience, showing them a photo of herself, her husband and four children. "If it wasn't for him, (her oldest daughter) who is in nursing school wanting to work in recovering organs, wouldn't have had a mom and the three little ones wouldn't even be on this earth."

French is the recipient of a man named Patrick's kidney and pancreas.

Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a child a disease that didn't run in her family, French quickly learned to give herself three shots a day. When she was in her early 20s, she got pregnant. But at 25 weeks along in her pregnancy, the doctors told her that her health was declining along with her kidney function.

"I got something called HELLP syndrome and that sent me into kidney failure," she said. HELLP syndrome is a rare, life-threatening pregnancy complication that happens to about one in 1,000 pregnancies, according to the March of Dimes.

"The pregnancy was literally killing me," she said. Medical intervention didn't work and she gave birth to a little girl, just 18 ounces and 12 inches long. The syndrome went away.

"I thought I was on the mend," she said. So she was surprised when the doctors said she would need kidney and pancreas transplants. French went on the transplant list and was given a pager to be available on a moment's notice if organs became available.

Waiting for organs to be donated can be a long wait interspersed with disappointment when possible organs are not viable. As she waited, her health declined and she was put on dialysis for 3 1/2 hours a day, three days a week. In a two-year time frame, she was called to the hospital twice for possible organs, but the organs weren't viable.