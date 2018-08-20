CCIDA acquires 320 acres of 'shovel-ready' land

Economic development entities in Lawton-Comanche County have a new weapon in their arsenal.

The Comanche County Industrial Development Authority (CCIDA) closed Monday on the purchase of 320 acres of "shovel-ready" land north of the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. plant, said Paul Ellwanger, CCIDA chairman. The purchase from the Marvin Bicket estate has been months in the making and is something that CCIDA, the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and others have been working toward for years.