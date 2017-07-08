Carports on city agenda

Discussion of the City Council's rules of procedure and amendments to construction guidelines for carports on residential structures will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The session will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

The discussion on council rules of procedure was proposed by Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis, the body's newest member and one who has questioned the proceedings of meetings, including discussions during proposed motions by other council members.

Council Policy 1-6, set into place in August 2006, is the council's own set of guidelines, imposed by the council to govern itself, with focus on meetings, setting council agendas (set by the mayor), definition of the presiding officer (the mayor, mayor pro tem or the most senior council member, if the other two are absent), quorums (to conduct business, shall consist of a majority of all members; less than a quorum may adjourn from day to day), minutes and conduct of meetings.

Details for the conduct of meetings are the longest, and include things such as the fact that residents and interested parties may address the council during public hearings; on all other matters, public participation is at the discretion of the council.

When agenda items are discussed, the city manager and staff are to first present matters pertaining to that item; after the staff and citizens have talked, the council, city manager and presiding officer will discuss the issue. Discussion is to be limited to the matter before the council. When a motion has been made and seconded, the presiding officer will present the item for further debate by the council, if desired. Debate is to be limited to the merits of the measure and addressed to the presiding officer. The policy also specifies that unless otherwise noted, the latest revision of Roberts Rules of Order governs matters.