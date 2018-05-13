Cargill will run for commissioner in District 3

Alvin Cargill has announced his candidacy for the Comanche County District 3 commissioner seat being vacated by Don Hawthorne.

Cargill is a life-long resident of the western district, living south of Cache his entire life. He married his wife, Carla, and together they raised two children Marcus and Mendie and have five grandchildren living in the Cache area.

Cargill said he brings a lot of valuable construction experience to the table in his race for county commissioner, with his experience of owning his own successful Civil Construction business, which specializes in roads, utility and dirt work. He has built roads for several subdivisions in Lawton, Cache and Lake Lawtonka area.

Cargill said he just completed a large project on a wind farm in the Enid area, where he improved all the county roads used as well as built all the access roads, and handled the complete restoration of the site. He also has worked in the wind industry for the past 11 years as a project manager/construction manager for three different owners.

He said he successfully managed and installed more than $2 billion in infrastructure and assets, with one of the projects being the largest single phase constructed facility at $940 million. His duties including assisting in the building of the project budget, maintaining the budget through construction, and collaborating with the contractor and its employees to know the daily objectives needed to maintain schedule. He also worked with the onsite team with as many as 760 employees to ensure the projects were completed safely on time and under budget.

Cargill said his strengths are his ability to see issues that may arise and work around them to ensure work progresses seamlessly and his ability to work with others through difficult issues to come up with amendable solutions. He said he spent much of his time working with people and listening to issues to make sure the decisions made were the best for the site and everyone involved, and he wasn't bashful to say what needed to be said.