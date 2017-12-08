Captain will deploy for first time in his career

By the luck of the draw, Capt. Seth Corrigan has served almost nine years in the Army without deploying. But it was bound to happen sooner or later.

Now he's headed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations as a battery commander. And not just any battery he's in charge of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (HHB), 75th Field Artillery (FA) Brigade. Career-wise, it's a big opportunity not just for him, but for all the soldiers who are going, Corrigan says.

"Natural progression for everybody who's going is really just learning and getting experience downrange. They're going to do great," he predicts.

Corrigan comes from a military family. His grandparents and many other relatives served in the armed forces, mainly in the Air Force and the Marine Corps. He himself participated in Army Junior ROTC while attending Slaton High School in Slaton, Texas, and spent two years in Air Force ROTC at Texas Tech in Lubbock. His degree from there is in military history, which he got in 2008.

Upon graduation, he decided to go back to the Army. He enlisted with the option to go through Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Ga., and he did that immediately upon completion of combat basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. When it came to his choice of branches, field artillery was midway down the list.

"As a matter of fact, I didn't even know what it was, when I got selected," Corrigan said.

It came as a surprise that he was sent here to attend the Field Artillery Basic Officer Leader Course.

"I wasn't sure at first, but after being in it, it was good," he said.

As someone who studied military history in college, Corrigan finds it fascinating to become a part of it.

"I look forward to getting over there and being able to see different aspects that I haven't read about or something that I didn't really know in the books and taking that in," he said.

His wife, the former Erin Buxkemper, is from Slaton, not far from his hometown of Buffalo Springs, Texas.

"Our families have known each other for years. That's how we kind of got to know each other," Corrigan said.

The Corrigans live on post and have two children, their daughter, Sarah, 15, and their son, James, 5. All James has been told is that Daddy is going on a business trip and that they are going on vacation when he gets back. He was allowed to choose where they will go, and he picked Disney World. Sarah knows that her father will be deployed, but not exactly what he'll be doing.

Erin Corrigan has taken on the responsibility of being the battery's Family Readiness Group (FRG) leader. She considers leading other spouses to be her biggest challenge, but many of them have "been there, done that," and there are a lot of good people around who support one another.