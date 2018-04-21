Cancer survivors walk at Relay

There were several hundred people from many walks of life at the Relay for Life event held Friday night at the Aggie Rec Center and all were glad to be there it seemed.

The Survivor's Lap was held first and nearly 60 people lined up to walk the first lap.

Bill Stoneman and his wife Mary, of Elgin, have two reasons to celebrate life at the Relay.

"I was diagnosed with melanoma five years ago, and I've been cancer free for 3 years," he said.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer 15 months ago," Mary said. "We both relay to support cancer survivors and those who are still fighting."

Brenda Holman was diagnosed with cancer in 2005 and again in 2016.

"I had two types of breast cancer," Holman said. "I have been cancer free since 2016 and I come to the Relay for socialization with other survivors. We can talk about being ill and recovering and we understand each other."

Wyonna Alberty has been diagnosed with two types of cancer and has been cancer free since September 2016.

"In 2014, I was diagnosed vulvular cancer and in 2016 I was diagnosed with breast cancer," Alberty said. "I relay for my two friends and myself. Walking those laps helps me realize that I can walk a couple of laps and some folks I know can't. They're gone."

Tony Washington comes to the Relay to remember his wife, Andrea, who passed away with breast cancer in 2009.

"We were together almost 30 years," Washington said. "I come to the Relay to honor her memory. This is the second Relay I have come to and it's a very nice event. We remember and celebrate those who have lost their courageous battle with cancer and we rejoice with those who have survived."

Sandra Medrano has been diagnosed with three types of cancer and is awaiting word about two other cancers the doctors think she may have.

"In May 2003, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, in 2005 I was diagnosed with brain cancer, and in 2010 I was diagnosed with uterine cancer," Medrano said. "I have a doctor's appointment in the near future and I will find out if I have kidney and lung cancer. My faith in God has kept me going and the love I have for my grandbabies has helped too. I have to live for them."