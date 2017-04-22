Cancer survivors celebrate at Relay

More than 200 people and 38 volunteer organizations rallied Friday night to celebrate cancer survivors and remember the lives of loved ones at the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Comanche County.

In the past, the event has taken place outdoors, but the rainy weather brought it inside the Aggie Rec Center at Cameron University.

Last year the volunteer organizations and the Relay for Life participants donated about $118,000 to the American Cancer Society, and this year the goal is $115,000.

Lyndse Sager, community manager for the society, said Relay for Life remains the American Cancer Society's No. 1 fundraiser, and the proceeds specifically support cancer research and patient services.

"We're raising money to find a cure for cancer," Sager said. "We have teams that have been fundraising all year long and who will continue to fundraise."

Each of the 38 teams is composed of five to 20 volunteers, representing local businesses and organizations such as TJ Maxx, Centenary, Southwestern Medical Center, Alpha Phi, Vasijas de Honra, First Christian Church and Candy's Canvas.

At Relay for Life, the teams hosted booths featuring food, games and goods, and all the proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

The Relay for Life festivities began with the Survivors Lap, in which people who have remained cancer-free for a period of time, ranging from three months to 26 years, walked a lap while listening to "Fight Song" by Rachel Platten.

Sager believes survivors who walk the lap find inspiration in one another.

"Say they've been a cancer survivor for three months, (and) they see this person who has been surviving for 20 years," Sager said. "It gives them hope. ... They have a companionship through that."

Linda Hillard, a cancer survivor who walked the lap, has been free of melanoma for 26 years and has been attending Relay for Life for 15 years.

"It gets very emotional because it can always come back, especially with skin cancer," she said. "I have to go to yearly checks, so it is a 'fight song.' It's a fight song until the end."

Relay Life also remains close to Hillard's heart because she has lost loved ones, including both her parents and her best friend, and one of her friends is fighting cancer now.

"My favorite aspect is the support and the encouragement," she said. "If you've lost somebody, the support's there. If you're battling, everybody is behind you. If you're a survivor, you're celebrated."

Jay Walker, who has been cancer free since Oct. 31, 2009, described Relay for Life as a "celebration of life."