On-campus living costs, classroom fees to rise at Cameron University

Cameron University's on-campus room rates and classroom/laboratory fees will increase for the 2017-2018 school year, but services added will offset the increase in room rates.

"Benefits they will receive will equal or outweigh the additional (housing) costs," said Ninette Carter, vice president for Business and Finance.

Cameron's request to raise housing rates and some academic service fees for next school year was approved by the University of Oklahoma, Cameron University and Rogers State University Board of Regents during a regularly scheduled board meeting Thursday at the OU Health Services Center in Oklahoma City.

The cost of a room in Cameron's Shepler Center or an apartment in Cameron Village, beginning Aug. 1, will increase by a total of $170 from the current rate. The increase is designed to allow Cameron to continue to modernize Shepler Center rooms including the restrooms and shower facilities, take care of deferred maintenance issues at Cameron Village apartments and increase services requested by students. The upgrades and maintenance for Shepler Center, opened in 1969, and for Cameron Village, opened in 2005, are ongoing and needed, Carter said, adding that changes to state funding are not part of the equation.

"The funding from the state doesn't go to campus housing and maintenance, it is supposed to be self-supporting."

The increase in cost consists of an added $125 to the current room rates and an additional $50 on top of the current fee of $121 charged for cable, internet, phone and student housing association programs.

The additional $50 fee will cover the rising cost in cable services. It will also cover everything it did this year, plus two additional services or benefits the students requested, Carter said. Those added benefits are unlimited washer and dryer use currently, students living on campus pay for their use and, in certain circumstances, free parking. This year, a $50 fee per year for the fall, spring and summer is assessed for parking on campus. Next year, if those who live on campus will park in their assigned parking lots near their rooms or apartments, the university will waive their $50 parking fee.

While the room rates did rise, the food service meal plans required for each student living on campus will not cost more despite a rise in food costs, she said.

In fact, "we gave an additional $125 in 'flex' dollars (in the plans) for the students to use at the McMahon Centennial Complex," Carter said, adding that the increase in the room equals the benefit for the flex plans. "Flex dollars are really popular with the students."

The waiver of the $50 parking fee if a student agrees to park in their designated parking lot and the $125 in flex dollars offsets the $175 raise in housing costs, she said. And the on-campus students can save even more by using the unlimited washer and dryer benefit.

Classroom and laboratory fee increases

The Board of Regents also approved an increase in laboratory fees for chemistry, physics and biology classes for the 2017-2018 school year. The School of Arts and Science, which offers laboratory courses requiring significant expenditures for chemicals, supplies and waste disposal had requested the increase.