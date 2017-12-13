Cameron University to save by outsourcing custodial services

McLemore Building Maintenance will take over the custodial services for Cameron University on Jan. 1, 2018, saving Cameron approximately $500,000 a year.

The initiative to change from in-house custodial services to outsourcing the services is not a recent idea, said Ninette Carter, Cameron vice president for Business and Finance. When state appropriations were cut drastically about a year and a half ago, "this was on the list of things we were going to do."

But outsourcing the custodial services wasn't something they could do as quickly as the initiatives, including modifying programs and cutting positions. The process to outsource the service took much longer. It included coming up with a request for proposal or RFP, having companies come in for a tour of campus, going out for bid and then interviewing the lowest four bidders out of the eight received.

"It is not a quick thing," she said.

The contract with McLemore Building Maintenance from Houston, Texas, was approved by The University of Oklahoma, Cameron University and Rogers State University Board of Regents at their monthly meeting Tuesday.

McLemore did not submit the lowest bid. At a total base price of $988,266 and $16 an hour as the unit price for special cleaning services, it was the second lowest bid out of the eight bidders. The lowest bid from SourceOne Management Services Incorporated listed a total base price of$886,572, with $19.50 an hour as the unit price.

All the companies that bid were informed that the lowest proposal would not be the only factor considered. One of the factors was that the company would have employment opportunities for the current staff.

Currently, Cameron has 37 custodial workers two on the Duncan campus and 35 on the Lawton campus.

There are 37 custodial workers on campus, full-time. The only part-time we have is student employees, so none of our custodial staff is part-time," she said.

"All of them were interviewed, if they wanted to be. They hired about a third of them. We had three that retired and one that moved to a different position on campus," Carter said. "Part of the hurdle for our employees to go with the new company is we are changing from cleaning at night to cleaning during the day. So, many of our night custodians have day jobs also."

"It is hard to let people go, just like it was a year and a half ago," Carter said.

How the companies would pay their employees was considered before choosing a contractor.

"The main factor was that the lowest bidding company hires part-time employees to fill their positions and McLemore hires full-time employees. We felt like we want to give our current staff the best opportunity for continued employment," she said, adding that another factor was the university does a lot of additional event setups that are in addition to normal custodial services. "MacLemore included all that in their bid, while for the lowest bidder all of those events were extra."