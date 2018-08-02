Cameron University to honor seven

Seven individuals will be honored during the 2018 Cameron University Alumni Association Aggie Family & Friends awards banquet Saturday.

Barry Beauchamp, Dr. Andrea Montgomery and retired Gen. Michael Philips will receive the Distinguished Alumni awards; and Jill Griego and Paul Jewell will receive the Outstanding Young Alumni awards. This year, two individuals Bernadette Lonzanida and Michelle Smith will be inducted into the association's Faculty Hall of Fame.

The awards will be presented during the assocation's dinner, which begins at 7 p.m. in the McCasland Ballroom in the McMahon Centennial Complex. Tickets are $25 per person and reservations, which may be made online at homecoming.cameronrsvp.com, are required.

Distinguished alumni

• Beauchamp, Class of 1974: A lifetime educator, Beauchamp earned a Bachelor of Science in health & physical education from Cameron and holds a Master of Education from Southwestern State University.

In 1974 he began his career in Lawton Public Schools as a math teacher at MacArthur High School. In the nearly 40 years he spent at LPS, Beauchamp served in many capacities. Under his leadership as superintendent, the district developed Learning Tree Academy and New Beginnings Academy, transitioned from junior high to middle school configuration, established a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) educational program, secured funding to construct Freedom Elementary School and was named the Military Child Education Coalition's National District of the year.

He has served many boards, including the Governor's Task Force for the Prevention of Teenage Pregnancy and the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation Board and was president of the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools.

• Montgomery, Class of 2000: After graduating from Cameron in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science in biology, Montgomery attended the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry and then joined her father, Patrick Montgomery, in his family dentistry practice. She was a PLUS scholar at Cameron. A lifetime member of the alumni association, Montgomery served on the its board of directors from 2007 to 2010. In 2008 she was named an Acclaimed Aggie based on her professional accomplishments. Some accomplishments include being a Starlight Children's Fund sponsor and a Spirit of Survival race sponsor and half-marathon trainer; she also is volunteer dentist for Oklahoma Mission of Mercy, which provides free dental work to those who can't afford it. She has served on many boards including the Comanche County Dental Society and South Central District Dental Society and as a House of Delegates representative for the South Central District Dental Society. She was recognized as Young Dentist of the Year by the Oklahoma Dental Association in 2008.

• Phillips, Class of 1982: A graduate of the Comanche Battalion, Cameron's Army ROTC program, Phillips earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics. He also holds a Master of Science in applied mathematics from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering from Clemson University.

For 34 years, Phillips was a faculty member at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, serving as the head of the Department of Mathematics for 21 of those years. He retired with the rank of brigadier general. Phillips also served two years as associate dean for research and director of the Institute for Innovation and Development.