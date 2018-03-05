Cameron students named to Who's Who Among Students

More than 50 students have been named to Who's Who Among Students at Cameron University.

Students were nominated by faculty and staff on campus, then evaluated based on their leadership, involvement and academics. After receiving a nomination by faculty or staff, students submitted applications outlining their collegiate careers, including membership in student organizations, campus and community involvements and grades. In order to be eligible, students must have completed at least 60 hours.

CU students recognized include:

Banning, Calif.: Sandi Colby.

Cache: Kacie Foreman, Susan Schlecht.

Central High: Cassandra Holtke.

Chattanooga: Miranda Fritts.

Corpus Christi, Texas: Leanne Perales.

Duncan: Jessica Allmon, Stacey Corp.

Elgin: Cody Hervey.

Fajaldo, Puerto Rico: Alexander Bonano-Cruz.

Fletcher: Chelsea Marks.

Fort Riley, Kan.: Courtney Lewis.

Frederick: Karley Patterson.

Grandfield: Jancy Jeffus.

Houston, Texas: Hannah Vossen.

Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria: Williams Osunkwo.

Jhapa, Nepal: Abhaya Poudel.

Kathmandu, Nepal: Shashank Adhikari, Upama Neupane, Sujana Rupakheti, Nirjal Shrestha, Sandesh Thapa.