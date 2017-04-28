Cameron students named to Who's Who

More than 55 Cameron University students were named to Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.

Who's Who Among Students is a highly regarded and long-standing honors program that has recognized outstanding campus leaders for their scholastic and community achievements for more than 60 years. After receiving a nomination by faculty or staff, students submit an application outlining their collegiate career, including membership in student organizations, campus and community involvement and grades. In order to be eligible, students must have completed at least 60 hours.

Cameron students recognized by Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities are listed by hometown:

Bray-Doyle: Megan Heinrich; Cache: Kacie Scroggins, Brittany Turner, Heather Wheeler; Central High: Wesley Jones; Chattanooga: Chelsey Harper; Chicago, Ill.: Mackenzie Daley; Clearfield, Utah: Spencer Black; Comanche: Zachary Young; Cozad, Neb.: Kyra Ann Franklin; Cyril: Colt Moore; Edmond: Quinton Tews; Elgin: Krista Pylant; Frederick: Emily Wasinger; Ikoodu, Lagos, Nigeria: Temilade Adelusi, Oluwatoyin Kayode; Kathmandu, Nepal: Karma Gurung, Sijalu Paudel; Lagos, Nigeria: Adewunmi Adebanjo, Ayokunmi Akintunde, Chidinma Chykugwu; Lawton: Mark Bannon, Ronald Brown, Shelbey Dismuke, Sarah Downen, Kylie Erricson, Raquel Flores, Sandra Forman, Taegan Gatlin, Tathena Griffitts-Shaw, Kelly High,