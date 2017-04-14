Cameron presents faculty awards

Cameron University honored eight faculty members during the university's inaugural Celebration of Faculty Excellence ceremony this week.

Instead of presenting the awards during separate events as was done in previous years, the university decided to combine them all into one celebration, said Ronna Vanderslice, vice president for Academic Affairs, in a Cameron news release.

Karen Hardin

Karen Hardin, assistant professor in the Office of Extended Learning, received the 2016-2017 Harold and Elizabeth Hackler Award for Teaching Excellence, Cameron's highest faculty honor.The Hackler Lectureship in Teaching Excellence was established in 1996 by Cameron alumni Harold and Elizabeth Hackler. Through the endowment, Hardin will receive a stipend and a grant for professional development.

Sarah Janda

The Bhattacharya Endowed Lectureship for Excellence in Research Award was presented to Sarah Janda, professor of history. Her most recent research will be published next year in her third book, "Oklahoma Prairie Power: Student Activism and the Counterculture, 1962-1972."