Cameron graduation fair today

Cameron University will host its annual graduation fair today to help 2018 graduates prepare for commencement.

The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the McMahon Centennial Complex McCasland Ballroom.

Cameron's 2018 Commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Cameron University Stadium. The official hooding ceremony for graduate students will take place at 3 p.m. May 4 in the Aggie Gym.

To prepare for the ceremony, all 2018 Cameron graduates are encouraged to attend the "one-stop shop" where they can coordinate everything necessary to have a worry-free graduation. There will even be some special offers: The Cameron University Alumni Association will purchase the cap and gown for any 2018 graduate who buys a lifetime membership membership.

This year's graduates will also have the opportunity to have a senior portrait complete with cap and gown taken by a professional photographer, so students should make sure they are ready for the official photo. There is no fee to sit for a portrait. If students want either a digital or print versions of the portrait, they will pay only for want they want.