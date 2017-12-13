Cameron Foundation near halfway to fundraising goal

Whether donating $5 or $5,000, a donation to the Cameron University Foundation can change lives and build futures.

The goal for Cameron's Year-End Campaign "Changing Lives, Building Futures" is set at $50,000 and "we're almost half way there," said Lorie Garrison, director of development at Cameron, adding that the campaign started on Nov. 6 and will end Dec. 31.

"Giving the gift of education lives in perpetuity in a student's life," Garrison e said, explaining whether the donation is used to help with a scholarship, improve facilities or expand a program, those all can change lives by opening up possibilities.

For the community, Southwest Oklahoma and for current and potential students, "help from donors is needed for Cameron to stay at the same level of education it is known for," given the current and future expected budget cuts from the state, Garrison said. "A strong Cameron is a stronger community."

When a donation is given, no matter how big or small, 50 percent of the donation can be designated for a certain area of the university or it can be given as an unrestricted gift.

For example, "if your passion is sports, you can put half of the donation toward sports. If you are a physician, you may want to give half to the science department," Garrison said, explaining that the other half, or all if it is an unrestricted gift, goes to the foundation. The foundation then uses the funding for scholarships, improving facilities or enhancing existing courses of study or other campus needs.

For those interested in donating, there are a variety of methods online, by check with printable form, a matching gift, or wire transfers of securities or property. The ways to give are listed at www.cameron.edu/cu_foundation/ways-to-give.