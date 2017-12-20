You are here

Home » News » Local » Cameron closing Thursday

Cameron closing Thursday

Wed, 12/20/2017 - 3:23am Staff

Cameron University will close for the holidays beginning Thursday.

Administrative offices and the university library will close Thursday and will reopen at 8 a.m. Jan. 2, 2018. Classes for the Spring 2018 semester will begin Jan. 8.

The Aggie Rec Center will have special hours from today through Jan. 2. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m., Sunday. The Aggie Rec Center will be closed on Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan.1, 2018. The facility will resume normal hours on Jan. 2, 2018. 

Library hours will be modified in early January. Hours for Jan. 2-6 will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Administrative offices at Cameron University will be closed for the holiday season beginning Thursday, December 21, and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Classes for the Spring 2018 semester will begin on Monday, January 8, 2018.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620