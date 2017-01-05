Cache voters to decide education upgrades

CACHE Voters in the Cache school district will go to the polls next month to decide on a $25,895,000 bond issue for new and upgraded facilities.

Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Comanche County Election Board at the county courthouse. Voting at regular polling places will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 9.

The bond issue will include the construction of a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) addition, a Long Distance Learning Center and classroom, and extensive remodeling of the central portion of the high school. The bond will also include an expansion the choir and band rooms. Safe rooms would be included with the new STEM addition and choir/band room expansion to provide students and teachers safe places during tornado warnings.

Chad Hance, Cache superintendent, said the advances in and need for career development require the district to better prepare its students for such careers. He reported that over 300 students now have to share one small lab room built in the late 1970s and that new and updated facilities and equipment would allow robotics students to perform experiments and room for 3D printers to be programmed and utilized.

Hance said the Long Distance Learning Center will include a seminar room able to host up to 120 occupants and enable the district to offer more elective courses by combining classes and using co-teachers.