Business incubator opens at Great Plains Tech Center

A standing-room-only crowd showed up Friday to celebrate completion of Southwest Oklahoma's newest business incubator.

The Business Development Center, a 28,000-square-foot building on the east side of the Great Plains Technology Center's campus, is an attempt at "do-it-yourself" economic development. Its goal is to take fledgling firms and provide space and business expertise so they can become freestanding businesses and create jobs.

Like many incubators, the new center provides office space and light industrial space; it also has room for artist workshops, as well as a commercial kitchen that will accommodate caterers and businesses that want to make their own food products.

The $8.5 million facility was built by a combination of public and private support. The McMahon Foundation provided $1.25 million and the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority $500,000. The Green family donated $100,000, as did the Comanche Nation. The Great Plains Technology Center provided $60,000 and smaller donations added $30,000.

"I don't know what Lawton would be without McMahon and the vision and foresight of the McMahon family," Great Plains Superintendent Clarence Fortney told the crowd gathered in the lecture hall of the facility named in the McMahon Foundation's honor.

Kenneth Easton, chairman of the foundation's board of trustees, said the board was pleased to support the center because of the tech center's track record, and he's "very excited" to see completion of the new center, which will provide opportunities for students to turn their technical skills into new companies.

Mayor Fred Fitch, who is also vice chair of the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority, said investment from the authority was a "no brainer" because of the potential to create new businesses and jobs.