Buffalo soldiers donate AmTryke to city's Learning Tree Academy

A new AmTryke therapeutic tricycle painted in shiny blue and gold, colors associated with The Buffalo Soldiers, took center stage at Learning Tree Academy Friday.

Just before 14 classes of pre-kindergartners filed in the auditorium, three members of the Lawton/Fort Sill Chapter of the Ninth and Tenth (Horse) Cavalry Association Troopers Tony Washington, Berrian Seabrook and Robert McClain, president of the chapter watched physical therapist Angie Holder and Lawton AMBUCS representative Rick Kerr put the finishing touches on the new tricycle.

The reason the tricycle was painted in Buffalo Soldier colors was that chapter members wanted to do something special and "we knew about the Lawton AMBUCS AmTryke program," McClain said, explaining that after talking to members of Lawton AMBUCS, the troopers decided to fund one of the therapeutic tricycles for Learning Tree Academy through the Lawton AMBUCS' Amtryke Therapeutic Tricycle Program.

"I showed them the different models ... a 4-year-old could use this one without a problem, the seat is adjustable," Kerr said adding the tricycle has a "custom paint job by Tanner Auto Body, at no charge to the club."