Brigade commander sends best from UAE

First of two parts

The price of success is more responsibility and hard work, and its rewards are not material wealth but the respect, loyalty and love of the people around you.

The above advice that Col. Steve Carpenter once got from his father is what the 75th Field Artillery Brigade commander conveyed to all of the Diamond Brigade families and the community leaders who support them. Carpenter transmitted his special holiday message here from the United Arab Emirates via a video teleconference on Thursday.

Carpenter gave his assurance that they have his respect, loyalty and love as he wished the folks back home a happy holiday. His message comes on the heels of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi's declaration of victory over ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) on Sunday.

On the Arabian Peninsula where he's currently deployed, Carpenter has a couple of other titles: Army Forces commander for the United Arab Emirates and the Force Field Artillery Headquarters commander for U.S. Army Central Command.

He noted that the brigade's personnel is currently distributed around the globe, in three different combatant commander areas of operation, based in seven different countries and active in 12.

"I'm really proud of that because of the support we get not only from our soldiers but also from our families and the community leaders ... Lawton's a small town, but it's big on leaders. It's really relevant and it really matters when you're deployed and you're away from your home station and you see the true contributions that the folks on Fort Sill and around the Lawton community make," Carpenter said.

Approximately 1,000 soldiers are aligned with the 75th FA Brigade in the Middle East right now. These include 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery (FA), from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.; the 75th's own 1st Battalion, 14th FA, which just got there, and National Guard soldiers from Texas and Utah. The brigade's headquarters elements have been on the ground there for four months, and an advance party even longer.

One of the reasons they went over was to counter the ISIS threat, an enemy the U.S. has in common with its partners in the Middle East.

"We've contributed to every major fight against ISIS," Carpenter said. "We've made such tremendous gains in all these countries that we're partners with.