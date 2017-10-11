Boy Scouts food drive Saturday

Boy Scout organizations throughout Lawton will be picking up food donations during their Scouting for Food drive Saturday throughout the city.

Brittany Fraser, director of the Black Beaver District in Lawton, said bags were delivered to residents a week ago to be filled with food donations. The Scouts will then return to those residences between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday to pick up the bags with the food.

Porch pickups

Fraser said that donors should place non-perishable food items in the bags and have them on their front porches for pickup.

The food retrieved by the Scouts will be delivered to the Lawton Food Bank, 1819 S. Sheridan, or a charity of the troop's choice. It will then be distributed to community members in need for the Christmas holiday season.