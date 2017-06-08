A bout of the jitters comes as first day of school draws near

Now a kindergarten student, after school check-in at Sullivan Village Elementary School, 5-year-old Ryan Boyd said he wasn't nervous about school starting Friday.

After admitting he probably was a little nervous when he was a little kid starting pre-kindergarten at Sullivan and that he likes "recess and lunch" and to read about "Buzz and Woody," Boyd ran off to the water fountain.

Boyd is a little nervous about school starting, his mother Amber Boyd said once Ryan was across the room.

"He worries about making friends, that he does everything right," she said, adding that "he was confused this year because he couldn't have Miss Green, his pre-kindergarten teacher."

Knowing school is about to start with new teachers, students, surroundings and studies can make any student nervous, no matter what grade they are entering, "but it is OK for kids to be apprehensive," said Dawn Jones, school counselor at Woodland Hills Elementary.

Nervousness or apprehension is not limited to youth, almost everyone has felt that way at one time or another when they start a new job, meet new people or are in a new situation, Jones said.

Sometimes the anxiety comes from the parent, especially those parents who have their first child going to school for the first time.

"Kids are insightful, they can pick up anxiety," Jones said.

Lisa Miller, school counselor at Sullivan Village and former counselor at MacArthur Middle, agreed.

"The best thing the parents can do is to relax and ask questions of us. We're here to work with them," Miller said.

Parents can help reduce any anxiety that their children have about school by doing certain things, the counselors said.

Ask questions

Parents can find out a lot of answers to help ease their anxiety by asking counselors and teachers questions, but they also need to ask their children questions.

Parents need to ask the child "what they are worried about and help them problem solve ... let them ask questions. It helps kids with critical thinking," Jones said.

For example, if children are worried about making friends, talk to them about how to be friendly to others.

Ryan's parents talked to him to help him get over being nervous before pre-kindergarten last year.

"We encouraged him by talking about the friends he was going to make and how his teachers are always going to be there for him. And to greet everybody with a smile," Amber said. Using pages off of school sites on the internet, they went over shapes with Ryan and had him complete grade-appropriate worksheets. They read every night too.

Worries such as knowing where their classroom is or how to get to the bathroom or even ask the teacher a question may seem simple to an adult, but these worries can cause great anxiety in a child.

A great way to answer their questions about school is to take them to the open house.

"They can meet the teacher, bring their supplies and find their classroom," Miller said. Parents can contact their child's school to find out when the open house is.

Parents can practice the route to and from school with their child and make sure they have their school supplies and clothes they are going to wear the first day ready to alleviate the worries.

Be sure to "send kids to school knowing a working phone number for their parents and their home address those two things gives even little kids some comfort and assurance," Jones said.

One way to handle a child's worries is to have them write down what the first day of school will be like. If they can't write yet, have them to draw a picture of their new school, classroom or the other students they will meet, she said. The writing or drawing also will give parents another way to discover if something is worrying the child. Parents can highlight the things that make school great including making new friends and learning about subjects the child already is interested in.

Since school starts on a Friday this year, some parents may wait until the next Monday to bring their child to school, but the counselors don't recommend that.