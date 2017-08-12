Bonifield exhibition to open at museum

An exhibition of paintings by Lawton artist Jay Bonifield at the Museum of the Great Plains will open with a reception from 7-9 p.m. Saturday.

The 33 abstract paintings will hang in the Terry K. Bell Gallery until Jan. 7.

"I've been doing this for about 60 years," Bonifield said. "I'm just now getting a handle on it."

Bonifield said he paints just about every day and will work 10 to 12 paintings at a time.

Bonifield said he doesn't have fixed ideas about his works when he begins.