BOE OKs bond bid

The Lawton Board of Education approved the lowest bidder for the sale of $3.775 million in general obligation combined purpose bonds and authorized issuance of the bonds Monday during a regularly scheduled board meeting Monday.

Two bids were submitted, with the winning bid going to UMB Bank of Kansas City, Mo. UMB's winning bid was for a net interest cost of $201,561.30 at an average rate of 1.778 percent. County Club Bank of Prairie Village, Kan., bid $1,428.10 more than UMB with an average rate of 1.791 percent.

"This was an extremely close sale, which we like to see. ... It was extremely competitive,"said Zack Robinson, vice president. Investment Banker at BOK Financial Securities Inc. "I want to give credit to the school district for getting this issuance in this year. It is a good time to be in the marketplace and fix this rate now as we have this open discussion on tax reform."

The $3.775 million in bonds, which were voted on April 1, 2014, consist of a combination of $2.475 million of building and equipment bonds and $1.3 million in transportation equipment bonds.

In new business, Superintendent Tom Deighan brought forward a summary of the bid packages to renovate the HVACs on three elementary schools Woodland Hills, Lincoln and John Adams that he had received Monday. School attorney agreed that the board could vote under the board meeting guidelines.