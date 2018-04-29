Board of Realtors organizes food drive to benefit Lawton Food Bank

Beginning Monday, local real estate offices will begin accepting donations for a summer food drive to support Lawton and Elgin food banks.

The food drive is being organized by the the Public Relations Committee of the Lawton Board of Realtors, and carried out through their 190 members and 23 affiliate members.

While food banks have a need for food year round, that need is increased during the summer months when children are out of school.

The organizers of the food drive are accepting any canned or boxed food donation, but are asking specifically for child-friendly items that are in short supply right now, including canned meat, peanut butter, jelly, sliced bread, cereal, granola bars, ramen noodles, canned spaghetti and Hamburger Helper.

In addition, monetary donations also are being accepted.

Jodi Duffy, association executive for the Lawton Board of Realtors, is hopeful the drive will be a success.

"We became aware that food banks have this specific need during the summertime, because kids are out of school," Duffy said. "So we are trying to help out."

This is not the first time the board has stepped in to push for a need within the community. In fact, it is a regular occurence, Duffy said.

"It's been going on since before I came here, and that was a long time ago," she said. "We are a Realtor association, so we try to help the community in anyway that we can."

However, this will be the first time Duffy is aware of that the board has held a food drive.

"Last year we did a personal needs drive for homeless children and we collected tons of personal items and cash for donation," she said.