Blustery day delivers good soaking for some

Moderate to heavy rains showered Southwest Oklahoma Friday all of it in liquid form as temperatures warmed well above the freezing mark following a two-day winter storm that brought freezing rain and sleet to the area.

The rain gauge at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport measured 0.19 of an inch while Fort Sill received 0.23 of an inch. Other area rainfall totals as confirmed by the National Weather Service included Halliburton Field Airport in Duncan, 0.67 of an inch; Frederick Municipal Airport, 0.16 of an inch; Altus Air Force Base, 0.06 of an inch; Altus/Quartz Mountain Airport, 0.04 of an inch; and Hobart Municipal Airport, 0.03 of an inch.