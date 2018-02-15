More Black History Month events are scheduled in Lawton this weekend.

Author to speak at Cameron

Lila Holley will be keynote speaker at the Black Heritage Banquet scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University. The banquet is sponsored by the Zeta Phi Sorority Inc. and the National Pan Hellenic Council of Lawton-Fort Sill.

Tickets are $35 each and may be purchased by calling Lydia Young at 284-3797 or 353-4262. Donations will also be accepted.

Holley is a combat veteran and retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 who served multiple deployments to Iraq, the Philippines and Bosnia. She is the multiple award-winning, Amazon best-selling visionary author behind the Camouflaged Sisters book series. In her books, Lila partners with other female service members and women veterans to share their stories of success in the military despite facing challenges along their journey.

Also scheduled for Saturday is Project Alpha "Male Teen Responsibilities" Sex, Teen Parenthood and AIDS" in partnership with the March of Dimes at 10 a.m. in Room 100 of the Cameron University Science Complex. For information call Will Scott at 536-6530.

Soul Food Fest

The annual Soul Food Fest will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday in St. John Family Life Center at St. John Baptist Church, 1504 SW N.H. Jones. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children and available by contacting Lydia Young or any National Pan Hellenic Council of Lawton-Fort Sill member. Donations will also be accepted.