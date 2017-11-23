Black Friday may be time for new pet

Lawton Animal Shelter wants residents to think about homeless animals as they take advantage of Black Friday sales across the city.

The shelter staff has scheduled its annual Black Friday Sale on Friday to lure in residents who might be ready to add a dog or cat to their households.

Russell Anderson, animal shelter supervisor, said he has 65 dogs and cats that are available for adoption, meaning they are ready to leave the shelter and find their fur-ever homes. Anderson said he will be on hand all day Friday to run "door buster" specials intended to spotlight fuzzy faces.

And, because the shelter has a sponsor who is covering the adoption costs, those fuzzy faces will be available for "zero down, zero financing," Anderson said, channeling his best salesman persona to help his dogs and cats.

The pets will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, but the shelter also will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for those who miss the Black Friday sale.