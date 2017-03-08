Birthday celebration begins today

The City of Lawton will kick off its 116th birthday celebration with a public reception and ceremony at 5:30 p.m. today in the City Hall Banquet Room.

During the ceremony, there will be three important recognitions.The Lawton Award in Excellence will recognize the contributions of Dr. Gilbert "Gib" Gibson, which will be presented by Mayor Fred Fitch in recognition of service to community, state and nation. The Lawton Rangers and the Pioneer Women's Club will also be recognized for 79 years of service to the community.

Festivities continue on Saturday with the annual Lawton Rangers Breakfast starting at 6:30 a.m. in the L.O. Ranch House, 2004 SE 60th. An all-you-can-eat breakfast will be served for $5 per person. Then at 10 a.m. the Pioneer Women's Club of Lawton will host the annual Pioneer Woman's memorial at the Ritter-Gray Funeral Chapel at 632 SW C to honor all pioneers.

On Sunday, all can tour the historic Mattie Beal Home's 14-room mansion at no cost. The home, 1008 SW 5th, is owned and maintained by the Lawton Heritage Association and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Mattie Beal was a 22-year old telephone operator in Wichita, Kan., who decided to register for the land lottery in the Lawton area in 1901. Beal's name was the second one drawn and her life changed. Now "land rich" she received hundreds of marriage proposals but married Lawton businessman Charles Payne. Together they built a mansion in 1907-09 that became the social center and architectural highlight of the young city of Lawton.

For information call 678-3156.

A traveling exhibit, "Preservation50: Oklahoma Celebrates the National Historic Preservation Act" will be on display in Lawton through Aug. 11 at City Hall, 212 SW 9th.

The exhibit highlights the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act. Preservation50 visitors can see photos of buildings and structures listed on the National Register of Historic Places and learn more about why the act is important to preserving Oklahoma's historic resources.