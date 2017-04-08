Birthday celebration begins with honor for loyal Lawtonian

Lawton got a head start on its 116th birthday celebration Thursday with a party in City Hall and special honors for a man who made a lasting impression in his adopted hometown.

Mayor Fred Fitch paid a special tribute to the Lawton Rangers and the Pioneer Women's Club of Lawton for their long participation in the annual birthday celebration, and he presented the Lawton Award in Excellence to Dr. Gilbert C. Gibson, local dentist, entrepreneur and civic leader.

Lawton was born Aug. 6, 1901, with the sale of lots for the new city, which would boast of newspapers and banks and many other amenities immediately upon its arrival. The accompanying land lottery opened much of Southwest Oklahoma to white settlement on what had formerly been the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache reservation.

Gibson, though not an '01-er, had the chance to see and create a good deal of the community's history for a half-century.

Gibson, a native of Tahlequah, moved to Lawton in 1958 after he graduated from dental college. He practiced for 11 years, but his entrepreneurial interests chiefly an Anheuser-Busch and Miller distributorship and Citizens Bank, which he founded. Gibson was chairman of the bank for 23 years until it was merged with Local Oklahoma Bank, which later merged with IBC Bank. He is still chairman of IBC Bank Oklahoma.

Locally, he served as chairman of the Lawton Chamber of Commerce and Industry, president of the United Way and Lawton Community Foundation, and national board members for the Armed Services YMCA, among his many civic involvements. He served on both the Oklahoma Transportation Commission and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, as well as civilian aide to the secretary of the Army. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2005.

"He's an outstanding man and he's been a tremendous asset to this community," Fitch said.

"If you are not in the room, you are not in on the deal," Gibson told Lawtonians as he urged them to attend statewide events and take leadership roles in organizations of all types.

"Let me tell you, over the years he was in a lot rooms and a lot of deals for the benefit of this community and Fort Sill," he mayor said.

Gibson was one of the Lawtonians who worked to bring the Goodyear tire plant to Lawton, Fitch said, and remembers watching the groundbreaking in 1978 and "Gib was right out there in the middle of it along with others."

"I thought, 'You know that man is putting down some big footprints of all of us to follow.'"

Gibson crossed party lines to benefit his community, the mayor said as evidenced by his appointment by both Democratic and Republican governors to state boards. His criteria for support, Fitch said, was who would be the best for the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

He and his wife Aulena (who helped found President's Partners at Cameron University and for many years wrote a genealogy column for The Lawton Constitution) moved to a retirement community in Oklahoma City in 2006, but Fitch said they continue to remain supporters of the Lawton community and still visit their old "hometown."