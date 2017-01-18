Bids taken on county fencing project

Comanche County commissioners on Tuesday opened four bids on a contract to remove and replace the existing fence around Sheriff Kenny Stradley's motor pool/maintenance shop on Southwest 2nd Street.

According to Comanche County Clerk Carrie Tubbs, the bids were $48,500 from Iron Cowboy Welding of Frederick; $43,940 from Chizum Fencing of Lawton; $51,562.50 from Colten Glover, owner of Accurate Fence & Construction, LLC, of Lawton; and $24,898 from Jones Fencing of Lawton.

Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner said the commission will make a decision at a later date after the sheriff and his people have a chance to review the bids.

Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the 36-month lease-purchase of a 2017 Caterpillar 12M31WDBR Motor Grader from Warren Cat. This will be under a state contract.

The Comanche County Facilities Authority took care of an annual housekeeping matter by approving a collateral securities pledge from Liberty National Bank in the amount of $1.85 million. Comanche County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley said the county's deposits at the bank this time of year have to be collateralized at 110 percent. The collateral in this instance is a 30-year mortgage-backed security issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Jail report

In his weekly report, Jail Administrator William Hobbs said that as of Friday the Comanche County Detention Center had 333 inmates, 278 male and 55 female. No inmates were transferred to the state Department of Corrections last week, but eight will be this week. The inmate count was 340 on Tuesday.