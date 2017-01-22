Baptist Disaster Relief crews head to NW Okla.

WOODWARD A week after a major ice storm impacted the northwest region of Oklahoma, volunteers representing Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) have been "working all across the area," according to Sam Porter, DR director for the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma.

"As of (Thursday) afternoon, we have had 420 chain saw job requests in the Northwest Oklahoma area impacted by the ice storm," Porter said. "There were 90 DR volunteers on the ground serving the citizens of Northwest Oklahoma."

The First Baptist Churches of Laverne and Woodward are serving as DR base stations. Porter said additional DR volunteers from Missouri, Illinois, Louisiana and Texas are expected to arrive this weekend.

DR volunteers are involved with chainsaw teams, administration, laundry trailers, shower trailers and feeding teams to provide meals for volunteers and storm victims.

"Individuals in the panhandle have been without power since Friday night, Jan. 13," Porter said. "Some of them have been driving 40 miles one way just to take a hot shower."

Some areas in the northwest region may not have power restored for the next two or three weeks. Porter said these areas experienced electric line poles "broken continuously for 20 miles" with every pole in the area broken or damaged.