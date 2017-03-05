Bank reaches halfway point in Million Meals campaign

Arvest Bank has passed the halfway point in its seventh annual 1 Million Meals campaign, the bank announced.

The annual campaign challenges bank associates, customers and community members to fight hunger in the more than 120 communities the bank serves by providing at least 1 million meals to those in need.

"We are excited to announce our 1 Million Meals campaign has raised more than 546,302 meals so far," Lindsay Roman, marketing specialist at Arvest Bank, said in a news release. "We've received generous support from our partners, customers and community and can't thank them enough for their help. Every single donation made so far will help us reach our goal of raising one million meals, and we look forward to realizing that goal sometime within the next month."

The drive will continue through June 3. Southwest Oklahomans can drop off nonperishable food items or monetary donations at any local Arvest branch or may call 866-952-9523 to contribute.