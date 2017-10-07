Backpacks of contraband found

A man was detained and later released Saturday morning after prison officers discovered a pair of black backpacks full of contraband.

Lawton Police Officer Christopher Biegler reported responding around 6 a.m. to Lawton Correctional Facility, 8607 SE Flower Mound, on a penal institution report. A Comanche County sheriff's deputy and correctional officers had a man in investigative detention near the prison. He was found near two bags of methamphetamine.

A prison officer said he'd found the two black backpacks hanging on the fence in the recreation area, the report states. They contained 26 cell phones, cell phone chargers and batteries, seven bundles containing 243.3 grams of marijuana, crazy glue, electrical tape, lighters, a large amount of tobacco and two Wilson footballs. All the items were packaged as evidence.

The man officers first detained was interviewed by a deputy and another police officer and released but "informed that a detective would follow up," the report states.

Lose her elusion

Police arrested a woman after she played bad odds in attempting to elude police in a short chase that ended at the Aces & Eights.

LPD Officer Joshua Gardner reported being on patrol shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday when a white Chevrolet Avalanche made an improper turn from North Sheridan Road onto Cache Road. Gardner tried to pull the vehicle over but it continued northbound on 18th Street while the driver struggled to maintain the lane of travel and nearly struck a curb. The SUV failed to yield at a sign and ignored the flashing lights and sirens in the low-speed pursuit through the neighborhood, according to the report.