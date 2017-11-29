Awards to honor military children

Operation Homefront is accepting nominations through Monday for its annual Military Child of the Year Awards competition.

Youth ages 13-18 in military families are eligible. The annual awards will recognize seven outstanding young people. Six Military Child of the Year Awards will be presented, one for each of the armed forces: Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard. Selection will be based on scholarship, volunteerism, leadership, extracurricular involvement and other criteria while facing the challenges of military family life.

The seventh award is the Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation, presented by global technology and consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton. This award goes to a military child who has designed a bold and creative solution to address a local, regional or global challenge. In addition to a $10,000 cash prize, a trip to Washington, D.C., and other prizes, the Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation recipient will work with a Booz Allen Hamilton team to develop a plan to scale the recipient's project drawing on technology and strategic thinking as a part of the corporation's competitive Summer Games.