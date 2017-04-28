Autopsy shows man died of gunshot wounds

The state medical examiner released preliminary information Thursday on the Lawton man killed during an April 18 break-in.

The death of Rocky D. Stamper, 37, was ruled a homicide, according to Amy Elliott, spokesperson for the office. Cause of death is "gunshot wounds to the right shoulder," she said. Further details, including the number of wounds, will be included upon completion of the final report.

The autopsy report is what's holding up the release of more information from Lawton police.

"Detectives are currently waiting for the analysis of the autopsy report to be returned," said Sgt. Tim Jenkins, the police department's public information officer. "More information on the case will be released pending the analysis of the report."

According to police, officers responded to a burglary call involving a shooting shortly after 8:30 a.m. April 18 at 809 SW 5th. Officers found Stamper unresponsive; he was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators found the homeowner and took her to the police station for questioning. She was freed later that day by police. Her phone was kept by investigators to inspect messages between the two leading up to the shooting. Her phone was returned to her the next day. She has not been arrested or charged.

Young-Dever told The Constitution that she was awakened that morning with Stamper standing over her with a handgun pointed to her head and threatening to kill her. She said she used a gun kept under her pillow to defend herself.