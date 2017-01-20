Authorities chasing clues in county murder

Investigators keep following up leads on Monday's killing and body dump on a Comanche County roadway.

Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said his investigators have been fielding tips and following them up steadily since the discovery of the body of 21-year-old Ci'lina Teira Deloney, 21, in the roadway in front of 329 NW Paint Road.

"We're on it," Stradley said. "We're running on it every day."

Little information has been released.

The state medical examiner released Deloney's preliminary cause and manner of death Tuesday. She died from multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide the first for the county in this new year.

A passerby called authorities after finding the young woman's body in the road shortly after 11 a.m. Monday. It was reported over emergency radio dispatch she'd been shot at least once in the head.

Authorities said the victim was found by a motorist at around 11:11 a.m. in the roadway between Cache Road and Gore Boulevard.

Call in tips

Stradley said anyone who might have information that could lead to a suspect or shed light on the crime should call 353-4280.