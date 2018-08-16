You are here

Home » News » Local » ASYMCA begins new program to serve kids before, after school

ASYMCA begins new program to serve kids before, after school

Thu, 08/16/2018 - 4:22am Grace Leonhart

Carol Herrick, executive director of the Armed Services YMCA in Lawton welcomed a large crowd of well-wishers when a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce was held Wednesday afternoon at the facility.

"We are opening a before- and after-school program and we will have two rooms eventually," Herrick said. "There are lots of positives going for these programs and we are excited about the possibilities."

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620