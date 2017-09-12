ASCOG receives funds to help aging residents stay home

The Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments (ASCOG) has been awarded $69,214 by the Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma to support programs that help aging area residents remain in their homes.

ASCOG, which is headquartered in Duncan, serves an eight-county service area: Comanche, Caddo, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Stephens, Tillman and McClain counties.

Ronnie Ward, ASCOG executive director, said the funding is designed to focus on gaps where other sources of aid are not available to senior citizens who need assistance. Funding is primarily to be utilized on a one-time basis and is not intended to provide continual support for individuals.

"We are very happy to receive another grant for next year that allows us to continue this endeavor especially with state funding for the elderly being so precarious," Ward said.

Applications will be available on the ASCOG website at www.ascog.org beginning Jan. 3 and at area senior centers by mid-January. For additional information, contact Ward at 580-736-7970.