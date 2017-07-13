Arvest Bank plans United Way benefit

Arvest Bank will host a night of dinner, music and dancing all to benefit the United Way on July 28.

The BBQ, Band and Brew fundraiser will be at the Medicine Park Music Hall, featuring a performance by the Smilin Bob English Band. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the band's performance starting at 7 p.m. and festivities concluding at 11 p.m.

Proceeds will be donated to the United Way. Individual tickets are $40 and will be sold at all local Arvest branches. Table sponsorships also are available. Seating is limited.

Contact Lindsay Roman at lromanarvest.com or by calling 250-4547 for more information.