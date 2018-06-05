Artist to make Lawton debut with May exhibit at refuge

The May exhibit in the gallery of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center marks Jim "Rez" Reznicek's debut here, according to refuge volunteer Donna Phillips.

The owner of High Rez Photography of Oklahoma City says that after nearly 25 years in commercial construction supervision and project management, he had a spiritual awakening on Dec. 23, 2016. Since God had placed in him a passion for digital photography, he heeded the invitation to trust God and "step off the cliff" into a new field of endeavor.

From April through September of 2017, he was a guest artist at Contemporary Art Galley on The Paseo in Oklahoma City. He was accepted at Oklahoma Art Guild's Re-Emerge showing at 50 Penn Place for the month of May 2017.

He was an exhibitor at the Oklahoma City campus of Oklahoma State University's inaugural art show in June 2017, and again in October.

Also in October 2017, he was featured as Artist of the Month at Serve Coffee & Community in Bethany.

He exhibited at Deluxe OKC's Christmas Market at Leadership Square in downtown Oklahoma City and just completed the month of April as the sole guest artist at Paseo Art Space, also in Oklahoma City.