Arson suspected in house fire

Lawton firefighters suspect arson to be the cause of a house fire at 1407 SW J around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police Officer Brandon Newhouse reported that Assistant Fire Marshal Michael Wright said the house did not have any utility service that could have started the fire, which indicates the fire was "mostly likely" set.

Thursday morning's house fire was the third fire in city limits within a week that the fire marshal's office has suspected to be arson and continues to investigate as such.

The other two fires were on Wednesday and on Jan. 26.

Wednesday's fire broke out around 1:20 a.m. in a vacant mobile home, 2318 SW G, and authorities speculate that a squatter initiated it, Officer Tina Bendele reported.

The fire on Jan. 26 burned a field near Southwest 82nd Street and Coombs Road. The fire was described as half the size of football field.