Arrests made after lengthy drug investigation

The alleged ringleader of a slew of drug dealers and users has been arrested and remains in jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Lawtonian Deangelo D. Young, 32, of 6507 NW Elm, has been charged with four felonies: two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, conspiracy to commit trafficking in illegal drugs and possessing a controlled drug with intent to distribute. He made his formal appearance before Comanche County District Judge Susan Zwaan on Thursday.

According to an affidavit filed in court, a certified law enforcement narcotics agent for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has been undercover investigating Young's alleged drug distribution and trafficking activities since March. Young advertised, arranged to sell and sold cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs and methamphetamine tablets to "scores of different people," the affidavit states.

After buying suspected cocaine and methamphetamine from Young, the undercover agent obtained a search warrant for Young's house, where the agent found Young's cell phone that included "thousands of text messages," many of which revealed his arrangement of drug deals with numerous people, ten of whom are listed on the affidavit, along with pictures of the text messages exchanged between Young and drug buyers.

During the search of Young's house, the agent allegedly found over 450 "ecstasy," Young's code word for "methamphetamine," tablets, 115 Adderall pills, about 50 OxyContin 80 mg pills, nine Lortab pills, six Percocet pills, marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, the affidavit indicates.

According to the affidavit, also found in the drug-filled house were Vaster S. Jones and her and Young's 18-month-old child. An Alprazolam tablet, which is similar to Xanax, was sitting on a nightstand next to a bed where the child was found, according to the affidavit. Jones, 24, has been charged with child neglect and remains in jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.