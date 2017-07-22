Arrest warrant issued for man

An arrest warrant has been issued for the man believed to have shot two people in north Lawton on Wednesday.

Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwaan on Friday signed a felony warrant for the man on two counts of shooting with intent to kill, according to court records. The man was not in custody as of Friday afternoon. Bond was set at $30,000.

According to an affidavit filed in court, Lawton police responded to Wednesday's shooting around 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Northwest Baldwin Avenue and found two injured men.

Both men suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital, the affidavit indicates.

Witnesses said the man pulled the trigger on them after receiving a tattoo from one of the witnesses, according to the affidavit.

The man who gave the tattoo told police that a few days prior to the incident the man had sent text messages saying he wanted "some more tattoo work done," the affidavit states.

On Wednesday, his schedule was open, so he called the man and told him that he could work on the tattoo.

Accompanied by a friend, the man arrived at 2:30 p.m., and the tattoo artist "finished up some shading and a palm tree on the neck" around 7 p.m., so the artist began shading a tattoo on the friend.