Angel Tree kickoff set for Saturday

The Salvation Army of Lawton/Fort Sill will kick off its Angel Tree program at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Central Mall near the Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Maj. Joanna Robinson said that during the campaign, which will continue through Dec. 9, shoppers can go by the Angel Tree in the mall and adopt an "angel" a boy or girl in need. The angel will include the recipient's name, clothing sizes and toy desired. The donor can then take the clothing and toy to the tree during the course of the campaign. The items will be distributed to their recipients on Dec. 15.